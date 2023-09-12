MANILA – Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde continues to earn global recognition as he has been nominated once again by an international award-giving body.

ABS-CBN International Production revealed that the actor-politician has been nominated for Best Lead Actor in the 2023 Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards.

Atayde is nominated for his stellar performance as Agent Anton dela Rosa in the drama series “Cattleya Killer” on Amazon Prime Video.

He is up against Fan Wei of “The Long Season,” Nat Kitcharit of “Delete,” Ryu Seung Ryong of “Moving”, Satoh Takeru of “First Love”, and Yagira Yuya of “Gannibal.”

Atayde is the lone Filipino actor to be nominated.

Meanwhile, “One at Heart, Jessica Soho: Wounds of Woes” of GMA-7 is also nominated in the Best Reality and Variety category.

The Asia Contents Awards (ACA) in Busan, Korea is an annual event that recognizes excellent contents made for TV, OTT, and online across Asia.

This year’s ACA has partnered with the International OTT Festival, co-hosted by the Ministry of Science and ICT and Busan Metropolitan City, expanding its topography from Asia to the world and embracing changes in the growing content industry.

