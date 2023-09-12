MANILA – Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes enjoyed her time witnessing history unfold at the Mall of Asia Arena during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Brillantes was among the over 12,000 fans who trooped to the arena to catch the championship game between Germany and Serbia last Sunday.

“Unforgettable moments at the FIBA World Cup! Thank you, FIBA for the incredible experience,” she wrote in the caption.

Brillantes was with her leading man in new ABS-CBN series “Senior High”, Kyle Echarri.

Based on her photos, the actress sat at the court side during the historic night in world basketball where Germany went home with their first title. The Germans outlasted Serbia, 83-77, in the gold medal game.

Brillantes was also lucky to have a snap with the NBA player and World Cup MVP Dennis Schroder.

She also had photos with Maja Salvador, Bea Borres, and Criza Taa.

Brillantes and Echarri also had signed FIBA basketballs after the gold-medal competition of the two-week contest.