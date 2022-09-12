Where to watch Emmys 2022 live in PH

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn headline the docu-drama “Gaslit.” Credit: Lionsgate Play

(UPDATED) Expect a night of glitz, glamor and good television at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, with television’s brightest stars congregating for their big moment.

Filipinos can stream the Emmys 2022 live on September 13, 8 a.m. (Manila time) as it happens at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Lionsgate Play.

The star-studded event will be hosted by “Saturday Night Live’s” longest-running cast member Kenan Thompson.

Next to frontunners “Squid Game,” “Stranger Things,” and “Euphoria,” Lionsgate Play series “Gaslit” ranks among the Emmy candidates with four nominations.

The political docu-drama was nominated for Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series.

Starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn,”Gaslit” centers around the lesser known characters that took part in the 1970s Watergate scandal.

Lionsgate Play fantasy comedy “Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas” starring Jane Levy and Skylar Astin also received nominations for Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming.

PLDT Home subscribers can enjoy Lionsgate Play’s shows and movies for free until June 1, 2023 by simply creating a Lionsgate Play account and redeeming their vouchers here.

