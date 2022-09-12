Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Star Music has released over the weekend the lyric visualizer for Moira dela Torre's single "Babalik Sa 'Yo" from the "2 Good 2 Be True" soundtrack.

The video features the light and sweet moments of Red (Yves Flores) and Tox (Gillian Vicencio) of the primetime series led by Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

The track about unexpected love and longing was released last July.

The song was written specifically for the show by dela Torre and Jason Hernandez and released under Star Music.

It was released months after the separation of Dela Torre and Hernandez.



