Sheryn Regis, partner mark first year together

MANILA -- Singer Sheryn Regis and her partner YouTuber and entrepreneur Mel de Guia marked their first anniversary as a couple.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Regis shared her message for De Guia for their special day as she uploaded a snap of the anniversary gift she received from the latter.

"My heart leaps with joy and excitement because of this beautiful surprise 1st Anniversary gift but most of all I am grateful. I have a lot of words to utter from my heart to thank you for everything that you have done for me. Thank you for the unconditional love," Regis wrote.

"1st year of being together speaks a lot of love, happiness, tears and joy of the challenges we encountered in our everyday lives. I thank the Lord for giving me YOU. I love you more and more each day. Happy 1st Anniversary to us Langga ko," Regis added.

In the comment section of her post, De Guia left the message: "I love you always @sherynregis."

It was in December last year when the power balladeer introduced De Guia as her new love as she uploaded sweet photos of them together on social media.

Regis, dubbed as the Crystal Voice of Asia has started her showbiz career when she joined "Star in a Million" in 2003. She is known for her hits like "Come In Out of the Rain, "Kailan Kaya," "Sabihin Mo Sa Akin and "Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka."



