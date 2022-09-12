Martin Nievera celebrates 40 years in showbiz with LA concert

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine Concert King Martin Nievera celebrated his 40 years in showbiz with a special concert at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Downtown Los Angeles.

"Everytime I come here [in LA], I really test my lineup and see if Los Angeles likes me, then there's a good chance in other 50 states they’ll like me," Nievera said. "It’s always been a training ground here in Los Angeles but to celebrate my 40th anniversary here in the Walt Disney concert hall, that;s something I'd never dreamt of."

Some 1,500 filled the venue, and were not disappointed.

While the longtime Kapamilya star dazzled the sold out crowd with his classics, he also made sure the 40-year extravaganza was a family affair.

The show kicked off with an introduction by news anchor Cher Calvin. Other guests also joined Nievera on stage, from a duet with OPM legend Joey Albert to an appearance by the Black Eyed Peas' apl.de.ap who introduced a video montage of stars honoring Nievera and his career.

"It was really a shocker. It made it seem a little longer than I expected but it was such a welcome moment for me that my colleagues, my idols in the industry, saying such kind words to me," Nievera said.

But the biggest surprise of the night was his three sons Robin, Ram, and Santino joining him on stage.

"Ram is more of an animator. He wants to be the next Filipino in Pixar. And Santino, of course, he’s had all these different issues throughout his life. It's gonna be his challenge forever and he's been trying to find his magic for many years. Is it the piano? Is it the violin? Was it memorizing the patterns of things? I was gonna take him to Vegas to win some money," Nievera quipped. "It’s not going to happen because he wants to be a drummer, so we were able to put all that together in very little time and what a special day, on my 40th anniversary."

The Concert King will be back in the US soon to headline ASAP Natin 'To live in Las Vegas.

"They called me and said there's no way in the world that we're going to your neck of the woods, Las Vegas on November 5 and bring asap to Las Vegas. You have to be there.. Join us for ASAP in Las Vegas. It's the first since the pandemic. Hopefully this will be a sign of greater things to come."

The show will take place on November 5 at the Orleans Arena. Tickets can be found at mytfc.com/asapinvegas.