Maris Racal makes surprise appearance at Rico Blanco's concert

MANILA – Maris Racal was an image of a proud girlfriend as Rico Blanco took the stage of the Araneta Coliseum for his first major solo concert since the pandemic started.

Through a series of Instagram Stories, Racal seemed like a fangirl cheering on Blanco every time he performed a new song.

At some point during the concert, Racal also joined Blanco on stage to surprise the audience.

Prior to Sunday's concert, Blanco shared that he believes people are "really hungry to experience live music again."

“It’s part of my career anyway — to try things for the first time. I’ve always seen challenges as opportunities to bring about new things, and a new way of doing things,” he said.

He added it’s a great feeling to be back on stage again as the concert scene slowly comes back to life.

“It's been a while since I performed there, and I think for everyone it's been a while na makanood uli tayo ng mga concert sa mga ganitong venue. Unti-unti tayong bumabalik sa concert scene. We started sa bars, then medium-sized venues, so I'm happy to announce na we're starting to do this in big venues again,” he said.

