Home  >  Entertainment

Maris Racal makes surprise appearance at Rico Blanco's concert

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 12 2022 04:31 PM

MANILA – Maris Racal was an image of a proud girlfriend as Rico Blanco took the stage of the Araneta Coliseum for his first major solo concert since the pandemic started.

Through a series of Instagram Stories, Racal seemed like a fangirl cheering on Blanco every time he performed a new song.

At some point during the concert, Racal also joined Blanco on stage to surprise the audience.

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/life/09/12/20220912-rico3.jpg
https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/life/09/12/20220912-rico3.jpg
https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/life/09/12/20220912-rico3.jpg

Prior to Sunday's concert, Blanco shared that he believes people are "really hungry to experience live music again."

“It’s part of my career anyway — to try things for the first time. I’ve always seen challenges as opportunities to bring about new things, and a new way of doing things,” he said.

He added it’s a great feeling to be back on stage again as the concert scene slowly comes back to life.

“It's been a while since I performed there, and I think for everyone it's been a while na makanood uli tayo ng mga concert sa mga ganitong venue. Unti-unti tayong bumabalik sa concert scene. We started sa bars, then medium-sized venues, so I'm happy to announce na we're starting to do this in big venues again,” he said.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Maris Racal   Rico Blanco   concert   Araneta Coliseum  