Marian, Dingdong's daughter Zia tries horseback riding

MANILA – It looks like Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes have an equestrienne in the making.

On Instagram, Rivera and Dantes shared photos and videos of Zia looking like a natural while she goes horseback riding.

“My eldest is always full of energy— sometimes even hyper— and there are only a few reasons for her to keep calm. Riding Floris is one of them,” Dantes captioned his post.

“There’s definitely that undeniable chemistry between them — just like when I met her mother for the first time,” he added.

Following the couple’s post, several celebrities expressed admiration for Zia including Bianca Gonzalez, KC Concepcion, Geneva Cruz and more.

This was not the first time Zia stole the spotlight.

Just recently, she made headlines when her dad shared a clip of them jamming to a couple of songs including Elvis Presley's “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey.”

Zia likewise made her parents proud when she appeared in an advertisement directed by Cathy Garcia Molina and Dan Villegas.

Aside from Zia, Dantes and Rivera also have a son, Sixto.

