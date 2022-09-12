'Ang Probinsyano' cast to go on thanksgiving tour in US

MANILA -- Coco Martin and other cast members of "FPJ's Ang Probinisyano," which ended last August 12, will go on a thanksgiving tour in the United States this October.

This was announced by the show producer Dreamscape Entertainment through a social media post on Sunday.



"Ang pinakahihintay ng lahat! Mapapanood nyo na ng LIVE on stage sina Cardo Dalisay, Mr. Coco Martin, at ang mga Agila. May bonus pa, dahil makakasama rin nila si Ms. Jodi Sta. Maria! Ano pang hinihintay nyo? Buy your tickets to this limited opportunity to see them LIVE!" the caption read.

Joining Martin are members of Task Force Agila -- Michael De Mesa, Raymart Santiago, Bassilyo, Smugglaz, Jay Gonzaga, John Medina, Sancho delas Alas and Marc Solis.

Hosted by Eric Nicolas, Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria will join the shows as special guest.

Dubbed as “FPJ's Ang Probinsyano Pasasalamat Tour USA,” the event will be held on the following dates:

October 1 at Sycuan Casino, San Diego, California

October 2 at Yaamava Resort and Casino at San Manuel, California

October 23 at Farrington High School Auditorium, Honolulu, Hawaii

For ticket details visit mytfc.com and TFCUSOfficial on Facebook.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC