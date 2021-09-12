MANILA – Kapamilya actor John Arcilla is full of gratitude after winning the Best Actor award at the 78th Venice International Film Festival for his performance in the movie "On The Job: The Missing 8.”

In a Facebook post after the awarding, Arcilla said his very first Volpi cup from the festival is a symbol of a milestone in his work as an actor “just like my cup of life which is so full of blessings outpouring from the heavens” which he wishes he can share to all his loved ones who have already left this lifetime.

“This Most prestigious award I received today lift up my spirit to the Heavens and I am transforming this Joy, achievement or victory or Honor into love so that the loved ones I am missing can feel my heart which is outpouring with gratitude to all who love me and inspire me to get to where I am today and I’m thanking God for putting them into my life. Some of them are gone,” he said.

Arcilla said he could only hope to embrace all the people he loves and his recent victory in just one cup.

“But Nay as they say… Life Isn’t always perfect. Maybe, I should settle in changing the meaning of a perfect life so I can both contain the Triumph and the love, embrace and presence of the people I am loving and missing in one cup at the same time,” he said.

While conceding that life is indeed bitter sweet, Arcilla said it is still up to everyone to decide which parts are bitter or sweet.

“What I have now is maybe the cup of what a perfect life is or maybe not, but what I want now is to kiss the smiles and wishes of all of you and the joyful memories of those who are gone to feel this PERFECT CELEBRATION OF the Triumph of LIFE,” he said.

Addressing his followers who may see his post, Arcilla said: “To whoever is reading this you are in my cup and you are part of my inspirations. Congratulations to all of us! Cheers!!!”

Congratulating Arcilla for his success are Lea Salonga, Paul Soriano, Audie Gemora, Mon Confiado, Jhong Hilario, and Baron Geisler, among others.

Erik Matti, director and producer of "On The Job: The Missing 8,” accepted Arcilla’s award at the ceremony and dedicated it to the ensemble cast of the movie that will also be shown as a six-part mini-series on HBO Go.

"On The Job: The Missing 8" tackles another real-world predicament in today's media as journalists Sisoy Salas (Arcilla) and Arnel (Christopher de Leon) try to seek the truth of fake news and how easily "truth" can be manufactured and disseminated to the public in today's age of information.

Eight individuals, all linked to a newspaper, disappeared one day, and a hired killer on the loose, inmate Roman (Dennis Trillo), holds vital evidence to this dark incident.

Arcilla stars as a radio host forced to re-think his support for the Philippine government after a series of assassinations.

The film is a sequel to the 2013 film "On the Job" by Matti, which was a huge success in the Philippines, telling the story of prisoners used by the government as hitmen.

- with report from Agence France-Presse

