Kylie Minogue notices AC Bonifacio's dance cover of 'Dance Floor Darling'

MANILA – Kapamilya talent AC Bonifacio caught the attention of yet another international artist.

Australian singer Kylie Minogue shared on her TikTok page on Saturday Bonifacio’s dance cover of her new song “Dance Floor Darling.”

In the caption, Minogue wrote, “You can be my #DanceFloorDarling” before tagging Bonifacio’s TikTok account.

Minogue released “Dance Floor Darling” last year as part of her “Disco” album.

Bonifacio first posted her dance cover last August 31. As of writing, it already has over 32,000 “likes” and over 180 comments.

Currently, Bonifacio is hosting the new digital show "On Ztage with AC Bonifacio," which premiered on Kumu last August 28.

The new program provides a space for young and promising talents to show off their dancing and singing skills.

“On Ztage” will also look into the hottest trends in music and explore dance crazes headed by Bonifacio whose dance covers on her official YouTube channel and on TikTok constantly amass millions of views.

Aside from “On Ztage,” Bonifacio is also the new host of the game show "Quiz Mo Ko!", also on Kumu.

"We will be flexing your brain muscles in asking you some questions. Gen Z questions, 'yung mga trending na nangyayari ngayon," Bonifacio shared.

