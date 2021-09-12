MANILA – Dennis Trillo had the time of his life when he personally attended the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

As seen on his Instagram account, Trillo, who is part of the movie "On The Job: The Missing 8" which competed in the film festival, got the chance to meet Bong Joon Ho, the director of the South Korean movie “Parasite.”

“With the Venice grand juries, And Jury President Bong Joon Ho,” he wrote in the caption of one of their photos that he shared.

As seen in another photo, Trillo had Bong Joon Ho sign his “Parasite” book.

“Labyu tito Bong! Thank you for signing my book,” he said.

Trillo was the at the festival along with Quark Henares, Erik Matti, Dondon Monteverde and many others.

Matti directed "On The Job: The Missing 8", for which John Arcilla bagged the festival's Best Actor award.

A clip of Arcilla's pre-recorded acceptance speech that was shown during the awarding ceremony was also shared by Trillo. "Saludo kami sa'yo! Congratulations idol!" the younger actor wrote.

"On The Job: The Missing 8" tackles another real-world predicament in today's media as journalists Sisoy Salas (Arcilla) and Arnel (Christopher de Leon) try to seek the truth of fake news and how easily "truth" can be manufactured and disseminated to the public in today's age of information.

Eight individuals, all linked to a newspaper, disappeared one day, and a hired killer on the loose, inmate Roman (Trillo), holds vital evidence to this dark incident.

The film is a sequel to the 2013 film "On the Job" also by Matti, which was a huge success in the Philippines, telling the story of prisoners used by the government as hitmen.

- with report from Agence France-Presse

