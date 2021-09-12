BTS extends record as 'IDOL' hits 1B views on YouTube

Watch more on iWantTFC

South Korea’s most prolific record breakers emerged with yet another striking milestone.

Pop titans BTS’ "IDOL," a melodic off-kilter clap back for their naysayers, hit 1 billion views on YouTube late Saturday evening, just three years and 18 days after its debut.

The vibrant self-love anthem, released as part of the septet's 2018 album "Love Yourself: Answer," marks RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's sixth music video to achieve the massive number, the most for any group to date.

#BTS hits 1 BILLION Views with #IDOL, their 6th MV to reach the Milestone, extending their record for 'Group With Most Videos With Over 1B Views!💪🎥💥1️⃣🅱️✖️6️⃣🔥👑👑👑👑👑👑👑💜https://t.co/nYcQkOSq58 pic.twitter.com/Zp23lb9mxH — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) September 11, 2021

The experimental hip-hop track fused with the traditional flavors of samul nori joins the catchy "Boy with Luv" featuring Halsey, electro-pop "DNA," disco mix "Dynamite," EDM-influenced "MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)," and grunge rock title "Fake Love," which reached the 10-digit mark just three days prior.

The septet's next most-watched music videos are "Blood, Sweat, & Tears," “Fire,” "Dope," "Save Me," and "Butter," which stand at 788 million, 708 million, 670 million, 613 million, and 547 million views respectively.