WATCH: Joseph Gordon-Levitt shows Philippines’ beauty in crowd-sourced video

Remember when Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt asked online for snapshots of the Philippines?

Putting together those images, Gordon-Levitt recently posted a short clip on his Facebook page, HitRECord, showing the country's appealing side.

Watch the video here.

Titled "The Beauty of the Philippines," the video showed a collection of photos featuring some of the country's picturesque views and its people.

"Like everything we do on HitRECord, this piece is a true collaboration. Artists from the Philippines contributed thousands of photos and videos to bring other artists' writing and voice acting to life," Gordon-Levitt said.

"Wanted to take a moment to say thank you to everyone who contributed. Your enthusiasm for this project really moved me. So did your talent and creativity.

"The finished piece is such a sweet celebration of a beautiful place and culture. Bravo to everyone who contributed! Hope you all enjoy."