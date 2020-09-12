'Mananatiling matatag': Jinkee Pacquiao celebrates 21 years with hubby Manny

MANILA - Celebrity and social media star Jinkee Pacquiao on Friday celebrated 21 years with husband, boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao.

"God gave me, you" 21 years and counting! Grabe, how time flies," said Jinkee, as she posted photos from their civil wedding ceremony on her Instagram page.

Jinkee, who has been with Manny since he was a struggling neophyte boxer, said she is thankful they have surpassed so many trials.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa Panginoon sa lahat, ang dami nating pinagdaanan, nalampasan ang mga pagsubok at ngayon mananatiling matatag at malakas sa gabay ng Panginoon! I love you, babe. God is good all the time," she added.

In her Instagram post, Jinkee also poked fun at Manny's hairstyle.

"Blond pa ang hair mo @mannypacquiao 😅 ikaw murag si jimuel ako murag si queenie," she said, referring to two of their kids.

In his last Instagram post about his wife, Manny congratulated Jinkee for her make-up business.

"I am more than proud to see my wife @jinkeepacquiao have her own spotlight and be her best version, while contributing to the beauty story of every Filipina. Supportive wife, a loving mother, and now, the partner of every woman in unleashing the best version of themselves," Manny said.