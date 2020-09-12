Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson go public with relationship

Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador and Filipino-British actor and model Markus Paterson finally revealed to the public their relationship through a kiss on Saturday.

Paterson posted a video of him and Salvador intimately dancing on Instagram, with the caption "my 🌍" (my world.)

While locked in embrace with Salvador, Paterson kissed her. The video ended with their foreheads resting on each other.

Hours later, the 22-year-old actress shared a photo of her and Paterson on Instagram, which was eventually flooded by comments of industry friends with congratulatory remarks.

Paterson in October refused to reveal his relationship with Salvador on "Tonight With Boy Abunda", saying it was not yet the right time.

"We don't hide from anyone but right now is not just the right time for everything, " he said.

"There's always a right time for everything and I strongly believe in that."