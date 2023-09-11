Zack Tabudlo makes surprise appearance in Thai stars' fan meet

OPM singer Zack Tabudlo made a surprise appearance during the fan meeting of Thai actors Billkin Putthipong and PP Krit in the Philippines held on September 10, 2023. Photo from Zack Tabudlo's Instagram account.

MANILA — OPM singer Zack Tabudlo made a surprise appearance during the fan meeting of Thai actors Billkin Putthipong and PP Krit in the Philippines held Sunday.

During the event at the World Trade Center, Billkin made his fans guess who he has asked to be with him during the fan meeting before introducing the former "The Voice Kids Philippines" contestant.

"I also have a Filipino friend, he's a good performer... I invited him to come, he accepted right away. Do you know who he is? Make some noise for Zack," Billkin said.

Tabudlo and Billkin serenaded the fans with their collaboration "Give Me Your Forever."

"It kinda happened a few years ago," Tabudlo said about how they came up with the duet. "'Give Me Your Forever' is kinda getting big in Southeast Asia and that's when all stars aligned. We got to talk about a collaboration and we got to sing 'Give Me Your Forever.'"

"Normally, I do the writing and productions for my songs, having Billkin's vocals just sent to me overseas ...Everything's done online... we got to layer, stuff like that. I remember hearing your vocals the very first time, and I was like, it just fits perfectly for the song."

Billkin expressed his gratitude for the collaboration, saying: "I just have to give the credit for him ... Zack made this happened."

"Thank you all so much for having me tonight, I also wanna say thank you (to) Billkin (and) PP, thank you so much for having me. It was such an honor to be here for a performance. Thank you so much," Tabudlo said in reply.