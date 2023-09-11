For Thai actors Billkin Putthipong and PP Krit, they felt at home during their first fan meeting in the Philippines held last September 10, 2023. Photo from PP Krit Entertainment X account.

MANILA — Thai actors Billkin Putthipong and PP Krit said they felt at home during their first fan meeting in the Philippines at the World Trade Center on Sunday.

Billkin and PP are known for their queer series "I Told Sunset About You" and its sequel "I Promised You The Moon."

Fans were energized when they heard the lead tracks of the show "Skyline" and "Safe Zone."

The actors also grooved with some fans during the "Ting Ting Tang Tang" dance challenge and had fun with the Read My Lips game.

Billkin and PP also performed their singles "Fire Boy," "A Beautiful Ride," "I Like Myself When I’m With You," and "Hesitate."

Fans were in for a treat when OPM singer Zack Tabudlo made a surprise appearance and sang "Give Me Your Forever" with Billkin.

After the heartwarming fan dedication, Billkin and PP expressed their gratitude for their Filipino fans noting how they felt the love from their Filipino fan during their stay in the country.

"Even though it's our first time here in the Philippines, it feels like home. You guys are very nice people. Today, we'd like to say thank you very much for all of your support which goes beyond all of your work. We love you," Billkin said.

"This is our first time in the Philippines but we can just feel all the love and support from you guys. This really impressed me a lot. We just want to thank you for the love you have to us and I hope to see you guys soon," PP added.

Billkin and PP concluded their fan meeting with "Mr. Everything" and the nostalgic track from "I Told Sunset About You" titled "Freaking Special."

