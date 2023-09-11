“Red, White & Royal Blue” offers a modern romantic comedy that takes us into the intriguing world of a secret love affair between a British prince and the son of the U.S. president. It sounds promising, right? Well, while it has its moments, the film doesn't quite live up to the expectations it sets.

One thing that struck me was the missing pieces from the original book. Now, I'm not one of those folks who demand a word-for-word adaptation, but the film's decision to downplay the political context that is such a vital part of the book is a significant disappointment. The political intricacies in the novel are what make it unique, offering a fresh perspective on love and relationships within the constraints of high-stakes politics.

At the heart of the story are Alex and Henry, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, who did a pretty good job with their compelling performances. Their onscreen chemistry feels genuine, successfully establishing an authentic and unforced romantic connection between two ridiculously handsome men. But here's the catch: The movie keeps them in a bit of a bubble.

I get why the filmmakers wanted to zoom in on the two main characters, ensuring that their story and its meaningful messages would immediately reach an audience hungry for progressive cinema. However, it's a bit disappointing that the film's script falls short in this regard.

The supporting characters, who hold the potential to add depth and complexity to the story, are left in the background. Character development? It's almost as if it's been left on the cutting room floor. Important book characters and elements are omitted entirely, and I can't help but envision how they might have injected more intrigue into the film.

The movie moves through its source material's plot swiftly, though not excessively so. However, this rushed approach gives the impression that the movie was put together hastily, relying heavily on the undeniable charm of the lead actors to compensate for these script issues.

While the original material thoroughly explores the risks and challenges confronted by the characters as they strive to create a brighter future through their revolutionary love story, the film squanders an opportunity to delve into the depth and insight found in the book more profoundly. The main characters’ desire to protect their families from controversy drives the narrative, but the film's execution leaves much to be desired.

“Red, White & Royal Blue” encourages viewers to suspend their disbelief to some extent. However, it could have improved with more thorough character development and a deeper exploration of political themes. The frequent use of convenient plot devices diminishes the story's credibility, leaving us longing for the intricate narrative of the source material.

The film has its moments of enjoyment, charm, and humor, but it falls short of realizing its full potential as an adaptation that leaves a lasting impression. Instead of delivering an immersive cinematic experience, it leans toward the lighter side of streaming content. This might leave viewers with the feeling that there is unexplored depth waiting to be uncovered, a richness that they'll undoubtedly encounter right from the beginning of its source material.

Ralph Revelar Sarza is a metadata development specialist at The Big Dipper Digital Content and Design, Inc., an ABS-CBN company. This review was originally published in the author's blog, "WALPHS.”