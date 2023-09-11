Five former contestants of the survival show "Dream Maker" were introduced as the all-Filipino boy group named New:ID during the concert of the show's winner HORI7ON. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Five former contestants of the survival show "Dream Maker" were introduced as the new all-Filipino boy group New:ID during the concert of the show's winner HORI7ON.

Thad Sune, Wilson Budoy, Jom Aceron, Josh Labing-isa, and Macky Tuason performed their tracks with HORI7ON from their debut album "Friend-SHIP."

They later on performed as a group and were introduced as a group under MLD Entertainment.

"Some of you may know we were once 'Dream Chasers' like HORI7ON and now we are so honored to perform on the very first concert as a global pop group," Sune said.

"It's a massive celebration of 'Friend-SHIP that we've built a few months ago and now we've come this far. So I just wanted to say congratulations backstage and congratulations, Anchors, for a very successful debut in South Korea," he added.

MLD Entertainment earlier said New:ID will be debuting this year.

