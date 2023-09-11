Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- "Tapusin Na Natin To" the latest single of Juan Karlos Labajo featuring Paolo Benjamin of folk-pop band Ben&Ben, has been released over the weekend on various music streaming platforms..

The official lyric video of the song is also available on the YouTube channel of Labajo.

"Lumabas na 'yung song namin ni @zildbenitez noon, ngayon naman, kaka-release lang nang song namin ni papi @paolobenjamin_ titled 'Tapusin Na Natin To.' I’m so honored to be able to sing and share the stage with these talented people. Hope you like what we were able to create together," Labajo posted on Instagram.

Labajo is set to release a new album.

He has been quite busy releasing new music these past couple of months. In early July, he released the single "Gabi" featuring Zild, as well as "May Halaga Pa Ba Ako Sayo?" last June.

Early this year, Labajo also starred in the musical film "Ako si Ninoy."

