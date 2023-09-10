Chris Evans is now married to Alba Baptista: reports

Chris Evans is officially off the market.

Multiple American news outlets reported that the Hollywood actor supposedly tied the knot with his girlfriend, Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, over the weekend.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts on September 9, attended by close family and friends.

Many celebrities were allegedly at the event including Evans’ fellow “Avengers” co-stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

Early this year, Evans took to social media to post a video montage of them pranking each other to ring in the new year.

The following month, Evans again shared a collection of never-before-seen photos of him with Baptista to mark Valentine's Day.

The couple was captured in a series of cozy pictures, cuddling and enjoying each other's company, and even sharing a sweet kiss in the final snapshot.

Those two instances were among the only few times in which the “Captain America” actor has publicly shared details about their relationship via social media.

Evans began his career with television roles including “Opposite Sex.” But among all his works, Evans became most popularly known as Steve Rogers and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His most recent project was the movie “Ghosted” co-starring Ana de Armas. Before that, he was in “The Gray Man” with Ryan Gosling.