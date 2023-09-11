Aga Muhlach mourns death of talent manager Ethel Ramos

MANILA -- Actor Aga Muhlach turned social media to share his touching message for veteran entertainment columnist and talent manager Ethel Ramos, who passed away Sunday afternoon. She was 87 years old.

On Instagram, Muhlach remembered Ramos, fondly called “Manay Ethel” by her peers.

"Rest and go in peace my dearest ‘ta Ethel. Don’t even know where to begin… 30 years of love, laughter, arguments, tsismis, pangarap, hard work to name a few We all shared together and we just loved and embraced each other . I will miss you. I am forever grateful to you and what you’ve done for me. We’ve talked about death so many times that we both know we are ready. Lahat naman tayo dadating diyan," Muhlach shared.

"So much more to say but I’ll just leave it at this. Mahal ka naming lahat na tinulungan at minahal mo. Habambuhay ka sa puso ko. Pls pray for us na naiiwan pa dito. Rest in eternal peace dearest tita Ethel. I love you very much. Don’t worry about me, you’ve taught me so much in life. We’ll be just fine. Hurt, sad but kaya to. Again, rest in peace . You are with our creator now. Your son, Aga. Ang Dami konpa gusto sabihin…. Di ko na din alam.. basta," he added.

The death of Ramos, who is also regarded as the “Dean of Entertainment Writers,” was confirmed by her niece Farah Ramos on Sunday.

Aside from Muhlach, Manay Ethel was also the talent manager of other stars like Angel Locsin.

Entertainment writers, vloggers and colleagues in the industry also shared their messages of sympathies and sorrow.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Farah Ramos shared that remains of Manay Ethel will lie at Room 301 of the Nacional Chapels and Crematory at Araneta Avenue until Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Manay Ethel will be cremated on Thursday, September 14.