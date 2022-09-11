Nadine Lustre to netizens: Stop telling me what to do

MANILA – Nadine Lustre clapped back at some netizens who have been telling her and her friends about what she should do.

Through a post on Twitter on Friday, Lustre expressed her dismay over such comments, stressing that she is already an adult.

“ppl be commenting instructions and tagging my friends or boyfie on my IG. Stop telling them to tell me what to do. Im not 10,” she wrote.

Lustre’s tweet comes amid her series of posts on Instagram where she flaunted her fit figure during a beach getaway in France.

Lustre’s latest batch of swimsuit photos fetched a couple of million likes, with a flood of comments praising her physique as well as the “aesthetic” or themed presentation of her beach photos.

The actress was on vacation with her boyfriend, French businessman Christophe Bariou, going by her photos she earlier shared.

Over the past year, Lustre has become increasingly open about her romance with Bariou, posting pictures of them together and discussing their relationship in interviews. The two met in Siargao, where Lustre has a residence and where Bariou own a resort.