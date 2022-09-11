K-pop girl group Lapillus graces 'ASAP Natin 'To' stage

Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — K-pop girl group Lapillus graced the 'ASAP Natin 'To' stage.

In their performance, Lapillus gave the viewers a taste of their new track "Hit Ya!" They followed the P-pop girl group BINI's performance of "Fever" by Enhypen.

Lapillus will be concluding their tour later Sunday at Fairview Terraces in Quezon City.

ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).