MANILA – Coleen Garcia took to social media to express how proud she is of her husband Billy Crawford for doing so well in the French version of the TV show “Dancing with the Stars.”

On Instagram, Garcia posted a clip of Crawford and Fauve Hautot getting a standing ovation and four buzzes from the judges after their performance, making the pair automatically qualified for the next round.

The two danced flawlessly to Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” leaving the audiences in awe.

“SO PROUD!!!! Congratulations @billycrawford & @fauvehautot! You guys were amazing,” Garcia captioned her post.

Crawford replied to Garcia’s post, obviously touched by her support.

“Awwwww thanks my love,” he said.

#DALS

💥 4 buzzers d'immunité chez les juges et STANDING OVATION dans le public pour Billy Crawford et Fauve qui se retrouvent directement qualifiés !!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/56d3Gn2F1R — Danse Avec Les Stars (@DALS_TF1) September 9, 2022

Four days ago, Garcia and their son Amari went to visit Crawford on the set of “Dancing with the Stars” in Paris where the latter showed them around.

“Full support for Daddy! Picked @billycrawford up from work and had time to play while he showed us around. Amari’s favorite part was….. opening and closing the doors, of course,” she said.

In the same post, Garcia said she is optimistic that Crawford will do great in the competition.

“SO EXCITED FOR YOU, MY LOVE! You are gonna do great, and we’ll be here for you every step of the way! Already so proud of you!”