MANILA -- The ASEAN Music Showcase Festival (AMS) is again setting up its digital stage to help artists from the region thrive amid the COVID-19 pandemic that devastated the live music and entertainment industry.

The two-day online event on September 11-12 will feature 28 talents from Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Each participating nation will be represented by a mix of 4 of their best burgeoning acts, as well as already established industry names.

Each pre-recorded set, which lasts around 30 minutes, will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Meanwhile, private virtual speed meetings, seeking to provide networking opportunities between the regional musicians and global music industry professionals, will be held on September 13.

Filipinos joining the international lineup are the inventive instrumental rock soloist Gabba, DJ and producer Pamcy, electronic duo Tarsius, and indie rock band Oh, Flamingo!

Other performances to look forward to are Indonesia’s indie-math rock group eleventwelfth, Malaysia’s experimental two-piece LUST, Thailand’s soulful singer-songwriter Alec Orachi, Singapore’s indie pop act Sobs, Vietnam’s novel duo Tiny Giant, Cambodia’s hip-hop star VannDa, and more.



