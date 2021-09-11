‘For my wife’: Neil Arce gets tattooed for Angel Locsin

Screenshot from The Angel and Neil Channel

Neil Arce found another way to honor wife Angel Locsin, as he got wings tattooed on his chest.

In a vlog posted Saturday, Arce took his subscribers to the tattoo shop where he spent about 5 hours getting his 12th tattoo.

“First time ko magpa-tattoo for a girl. For my wife. I will only do that for my wife syempre. I know I'll be with her forever,” he said.

He also shared in the clip his opinions on people getting tattooed, and on some establishments and communities that prohibit or misjudge those who have tats in their body.

“Sabi ko sa sarili ko, I will never work in a place where tattoos that are seen aren't allowed. Hindi ko ilalagay ang sarili ko sa sitwasyon na ija-judge ako sa looks ko, or sa personal preference ko na ilagay sa katawan ko,” said Arce, whose first tattoo was a cross to profess his faith to God.

Locsin and Arce tied the knot in July in a civil ceremony held in Taguig.

