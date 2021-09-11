Veteran actress Angel Locsin received two awards at the National Customers’ Choice Annual Awards (NCCAA).

Locsin was recognized for her philanthropic work, taking the NCCAA Legacy Icon Award 2021 for Championing Philanthropy and National Customers’ Choice Achievement Award 2021 as an Outstanding Public Service Show Host.

She expressed gratitude to the NCCAA council for the awards.

This was not the first time Locsin was recognized for her humanitarian efforts, as she was conferred with the Cinemadvocate Award by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

Locsin was also recognized by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) with its Spirit of Philanthropy award.

As an ambassador of the PRC, she has actively taken part in the organization’s humanitarian programs. Last year, she joined PRC staff and volunteers in helping thousands of families who have been displaced after being inundated with floods.

Locsin was also among the Filipino personalities hailed as “Leaders of Tomorrow” in the fifth edition of Tatler Asia’s Gen T list.

In 2019, the actress was named among Forbes Asia’s “Heroes of Philanthropy” in 2019 for her charity over the past decade, taking part personally in relief operations during disasters.

Since the onset of the pandemic in the country, Locsin has been a visible figure in campaigns to bring aid to frontline workers and vulnerable sectors.

She also hosted the public service show "Iba 'Yan" which started airing last June 2020 on the Kapamilya Channel, featuring inspiring stories of individuals helping their countrymen amid the coronavirus crisis.

