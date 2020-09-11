WATCH: Jose Mari Chan sings 'Christmas In Our Hearts' with Scarlet Snow

MANILA -- Jose Mari Chan and Scarlet Snow, the daughter of Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, performed a duet of the singer-songwriter's holiday classic "Christmas in Our Hearts."

The two sang the popular Christmas tune on "Tim Yap Live."

A video of the duet was also uploaded by Belo on Instagram.

According to the celebrity doctor, "Christmas In Our Hearts" is her daughter's favorite song since she was 2 years old.



For singing a duet with him, Chan said he will be sending gifts to the Belo's daughter.

For her part, Scarlet shared her message to other children on how to be happy this season of Christmas despite the pandemic.

"Remember that God is strong," she said.