WATCH: Bright, Win ace Tagalog quiz

MANILA — Thai heartthrobs Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin didn’t appear to have a difficult time figuring out the meaning of Tagalog phrases in a quiz they took especially for their Filipino fans.

The onscreen couple dubbed “BrightWin” were tasked with the challenge in a video by Dreamscape Entertainment, the local partner of GMMTV which produces their hit series “Still 2gether.”

Given two choices, Bright and Win guessed the Thai translation of Tagalog phrases like “Ikinagagalak kong makilala ka,” and “Hanggang sa muli.”

The challenge turned out to be no challenge at all, as they got all answers correctly across five rounds.

Bright and Win previously said in their Philippine virtual conference that they were planning to learn some Tagalog, so they can interact better with their Filipino fans, and even perform a song in the language.

The closest so far they’ve gotten, at least for Bright, is singing a hit OPM tune in English — Eraserheads’ “With a Smile” — which has been used as the Philippine theme song of “Still 2gether.”