Nadine Samonte sells dried fish online

MANILA -- Actress Nadine Samonte has joined the list of celebrities who have ventured into online business.

On Instagram, Samonte told her fans that she is now selling dried fish as she posted snaps of her products.

"Yes we sell dried fishes na din. You know why? Nung nakatikim ako nito super sarap? Actually matagal na 'ko bumibili n'yan and lagi kami meron dito sa house kasi fave din ni Heather ang danggit and dilis. Etong mga dried fishes na to are fresh from Masbate tapos unsalted lahat kaya masarap," Samonte said.

"We sell by batches. Itong mga andito ngayon lahat sold out na po. We will post next batch availability and prices. We have danggit, sweet pusit, palad flakes, big dilis boneless and small dilis. Lahat hindi maalat and fresh from Masbate pa talaga kaya malinamnam," Samonte added.

Samonte isn't shy about selling dried fish explaining that people must be resourceful during this difficult time.

"Hindi ako nahihiya na magbenta ng ganito kasi sa panahon ngayon kailangan natin maging madiskarte and hindi nakakahiya kasi masarap talaga," Samonte said.

Samonte, a "Starstruck" graduate, was briefly a Kapamilya in 2014, when she clinched back-to-back roles in "Maalala Mo Kaya" and the primetime series "Hawak Kamay."

In 2016, Samonte welcomed her first child with husband Richard Chua, the son of Isabel Rivas. Last year, the actress gave birth to her second baby.