'My answered prayer': Dianne Medina gives birth to baby boy

MANILA - Actress Dianne Medina has given birth to a baby boy.

Medina shared the arrival of her first child with husband Rodjun Cruz in an Instagram post Thursday.

According to Medina, their baby boy, Rodolfo Joaquin Diego, was born at 1:55 a.m.

"My Answered Prayer my Baby Rodolfo Joaquin Diego III 💙Thank you my Almighty Father 🙏🏻 September 10, 2020 1:55 am 👶🏻 please follow our baby @babyjoaquinilustre 🥰 ...," Medina wrote in the caption.

Cruz also posted a photo of their baby on his Instagram account.

"September 10, 2020) Welcome to the World Rodolfo Joaquin Diego III. I Love you so much my Son @babyjoaquinilustre! I will hold your hand Forever & guide you every step of the way!💘😍🙏🏻 #AnsweredPrayer Thank you Lord ☝🏻 #BabyJoaquinILustre," Cruz wrote.

Medina and Cruz tied the knot in December after being in a relationship for more than a decade.

Last April, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.