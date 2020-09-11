LOOK: Ellen Adarna shares son's new milestone

MANILA -- Actress Ellen Adarna took to social media to share her two-year old son Elias Modesto's new milestone.

On Thursday night, Adarna posted photos of her taken by her son with former boyfriend actor John Lloyd Cruz.

"Today was the first time my son took photos of me," Adarna wrote in the caption.

In one of her Instagram Stories, Adarna shared a clip where she can be heard talking to Elias about taking a photo.

"Oh my God you know how to take pictures na love. I'm going to post that. Take a picture of mama. Again?" Adarna said in the clip.

Adarna has a co-parenting setup with Cruz with regards to their son.

According to her, Elias goes to his father's place twice a week.