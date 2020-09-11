Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Ellen Adarna shares son's new milestone

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 11 2020 11:22 AM

MANILA -- Actress Ellen Adarna took to social media to share her two-year old son Elias Modesto's new milestone.

On Thursday night, Adarna posted photos of her taken by her son with former boyfriend actor John Lloyd Cruz. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EA (@maria.elena.adarna) on

"Today was the first time my son took photos of me," Adarna wrote in the caption.

In one of her Instagram Stories, Adarna shared a clip where she can be heard talking to Elias about taking a photo.

"Oh my God you know how to take pictures na love. I'm going to post that. Take a picture of mama. Again?" Adarna said in the clip.

Adarna has a co-parenting setup with Cruz with regards to their son.

According to her, Elias goes to his father's place twice a week.

Read More:  Ellen Adarna   Elias Modesto   John Lloyd Cruz  