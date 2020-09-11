'Happy sweet 16': Ruffa shares message for daughter Venice

MANILA -- Former beauty queen and actress Ruffa Gutierrez on Friday shared her birthday message for her daughter Venice, who turned 16.

On Instagram, Gutierrez posted photos and clips of her youngest child former husband with Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas.

She also surprised Venice with a balloon arrangement.

"Pursue your goals, study hard, reach for the stars and fulfill your promise of taking care of me till I’m 80. Cheers to this new chapter in your life Venice! You’re not 5 anymore. I love you forever my sunshine," the "Love Thy Woman" actress added.



