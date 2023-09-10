Stars of 'A Very Good Girl' grace 'ASAP' to promote film

MANILA – The formidable ensemble of "A Very Good Girl" took center stage on Sunday's "ASAP Natin 'To" to promote their upcoming film.

Headlined by Kathryn Bernardo and acclaimed actress Dolly de Leon, the cast extended an invitation to the show's audience, urging them to head to the theaters starting September 27 to witness the fruits of their months of dedicated effort.

When asked to describe the film, de Leon teased that it’s one of Bernardo’s best work yet.

“Feeling ko itong pelikulang ito, it will go down in history as Kathryn Bernardo’s coming of age role,” she said.

Bernardo said “A Very Good Girl” will be Star Cinema’s kickoff film for its 30th anniversary.

“We will serve you with ‘A Very Good Girl’ directed by Peterson Vargas,” she said.

“We are all ready to slay in the cinemas this September 27. We’ll see you in cinemas in your pasabog revenge look,” added de Leon.

Last month, Star Cinema released the official trailer of “A Very Good Girl” showing Bernardo’s character Philo being saved by De Leon’s Molly.

Philo could be seen enjoying her new life with Molly, who appeared to be an owner of a company.

Their closeness blossomed into a mother-and-daughter relationship. But the trailer made a dark turn as Philo seemed to have copied the conniving side of Molly especially at work.

In the end, Philo is shown plotting revenge against Molly, declaring, “Wala akong ititira sayo.”

The two actresses wrapped up the filming of the movie last July.

Aside from Bernardo and de Leon, “A Very Good Girl” also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.