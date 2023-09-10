JM de Guzman, Alessandra de Rossi’s ‘What If’ is top movie on Netflix PH

MANILA - The romantic drama “What If,” starring JM de Guzman and Alessandra de Rossi, is currently the top movie on Netflix in the Philippines.

It outranked other foreign movies including “The Italian Job,” “The Pope’s Exorcist,” “Jack Reacher,” and “The Grinch,” among others.

The movie revolves around the story of a recently married couple who becomes stranded on a secluded island.

Caught in a storm during their island honeymoon, they are forced to confront harsh realities that could lead to their breakup.

Directed by Emmanuel Quindo Palo, the movie also features Angie Castrence, Soliman Cruz, and Jett Pangan.

The movie is co-produced by Viva Films and A World Of Our Own, with Vic del Rosario Jr. as executive producer.