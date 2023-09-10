James Reid's sister Lauren is now engaged

MANILA — Actress-model Lauren Reid is now engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend Harry Marquis.

The half-sister of James Reid disclosed her engagement through an Instagram post made on Thursday.

Lauren shared a collection of photos featuring herself and her newly minted fiancé, with one of the images beautifully showcasing her engagement ring.

In her caption, she expressed, "You just know when it's right."

After her announcement, numerous internet users, including some celebrities, extended their congratulations to Lauren for this significant moment in her life.

“LAUREN!!!!!! WHATTTTT 😭😭😭😭 so happy for you! Love youuuu,” said Kiana Valenciano.

“Aawwwww Congratulations,” wrote Maja Salvador.

“LOVE THE LOVEEE HEHEHEE,” added Issa Pressman.

“OMG STOP I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!!” said Gab Valenciano.

Lauren joined showbiz in 2016 after she signed a contract with Viva Entertainment. Back then, she expressed her aspirations to establish her own identity and reputation within the industry.

“I will always be associated with James, which is fine. It’s great. That’s not a problem whatsoever. But I feel like naturally, hopefully, I’ll have a name for myself because we’ll be doing different things,” she said.

“It’s not like I’m trying to follow his path and become a singer and actor. I think purely because I’m going down a different path, we will be seen as different people,” she added.