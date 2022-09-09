Beabadoobee will be performing at New Frontier Theater on Friday, September 16 at 8 p.m. Handout

Beabadoobee (real name: Beatrice Kristi Laus) has been back to the Philippines on multiple occasions since she moved at the age of three to London, England. However, this is the first time she will be back to not only perform but as a young indie rock sensation.

Named by New Musical Express and the BBC as one of the British acts to look out for in 2020, Laus has since put out two critically acclaimed and best-selling albums – “Fake It Flowers” and the recently released “Beatopia”. And now, she is hitting the Asian tour circuit for the first time with stops in Taipei, Manila, Seoul, Bangkok, and Singapore.

“For the shows, it will be like every show – with a lot of energy and featuring the new songs,” enthused Laus who could not contain her excitement about her homecoming. “I will speak Filipino. I can understand it fluently but I cannot speak properly. I will get my mom to help me say something in Tagalog.”

“I am going to meet all my family who are flying from Iloilo. My boyfriend is going to come. I am going to eat lots of food, especially ube and halo halo,” she added of her crammed itinerary on coming home.

Beabadoobee will be performing at the New Frontier Theater on Friday, September 16 at 8 p.m. Joining her is her band – guitarist Jacob Bugden, bassist Eliana Sewell, and Luca Caruso – whom Laus described as her “best friends in the world.”

“I met Eliana through her ex-boyfriend as she was playing in his band. I stole her. Jacob was a friend of my ex-drummer and he joined the band. He is like my annoying older brother but I love him. We did drumming auditions for Luca and I had these thoughts about this cool tall dark Italian. With all three, we have this good dynamic.”

The three have greatly added deeper textures from the more lo-fi indie bedroom rock that beabadoobee recorded in her earlier extended play singles.

And the two albums have done well in charts all over the world giving Laus’ label, Dirty Hit Records – another hit on their hands to go along with bands like the 1975 and Wolf Alice.

“I am very happy (to be a part of Dirty Hit),” she said. “They give you this cool creative freedom. The 1975 boys have been cool older brothers and I have always been a fan of Wolf Alice. So I feel honored to be amongst them.”

“It is really cool to be nominated,” she said of the love given her by the NME and BBC. “It made me happy to be one of the first Filipinos to be nominated for that. I know it is amazing and I have this sweet appreciative spot for this but I do not make music to win awards.”

For her Manila homecoming, no doubt, she will be performing the new songs from “Beatopia“, some from “Fake It Flowers“, and perhaps some older tracks.

“The pandemic had a lot of influence in my songwriting and what I was singing about it was completely different from Fake it Flowers both lyrically and sonically. ‘Beatopia’ is all part of growing up.“

Now, Filipinos will see first-hand this grown up rising star in the world of indie rock.

“Beabadoobee Live“ in Manila is brought to you by Live Nation Philippines.