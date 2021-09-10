Why Kisses Delavin didn't want to win in PBB

File Photo/ABS-CBN News

Miss Universe Philippines candidate Kisses Delavin has revealed that she did not want to win in the reality show "Pinoy Big Brother" when she joined in 2016.

In the second part of her sit-down interview, Boy Abunda Delavin about her mindset when she was about to enter the famous Big Brother house.

Delavin said her goal was to just join the entertainment industry and winning the competition seemed secondary.

“I wanted really not to win PBB because I always thought that it would defeat the purpose. Because it's a talent show and the winner has to have car or house and lot, and I didn't really need that. I just want to go into showbiz,” she said.

She also said that her stint in PBB, where she placed second behind the eventual big winner Maymay Entrata, did not affect her that much as her experience in Masbate prepared her for the glitz and glamor of showbiz.

“I think I was already desensitized to it because when I was in Masbate, the people there knew each other. So when you're Miss Masbate, it's almost like you're Miss Universe in Masbate, so when I went to Manila and PBB came it's almost like I was prepared for it already,” Delavin said.

But if there’s one thing she gained after becoming a housemate -- it is the lasting friendship with her fellow contestants.

“I really felt like these friends were my siblings inside the PBB house. I would do anything for these people,” she said.

Now that she has been in the industry for five years, Delavin learned many things.

“You're your own advocate. You're your own protector. You're your own knight. So you have to fight for yourself,” Delavin quipped.

“We know some people who like to bash. There are also some people who would say they like and they genuinely do but they don't see your work as how you see your work. You have to discern.”

Delavin made it to the final 30 of the Miss Universe Philippines and has the chance to succeed reigning queen Rabiya Mateo in the coronation night on September 25.

The winner will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant set to be held in Israel in December.

