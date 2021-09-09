Time to take red pill again.

Keanu Reeves is back as Thomas Anderson a.k.a. Neo in the "The Matrix Resurrections", the fourth installment in the Matrix franchise.

Produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski, the film sees Neo and Trinity (Carrie-Ann Moss) being plugged back into the Matrix, a simulated reality which intelligent machines have created to distract humans while using their bodies as an energy source.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Candyman,” the “Aquaman” franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV’s “Iron Fist,” “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens”), Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton,” TV’s “Mindhunter”), Neil Patrick Harris (“Gone Girl”), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV’s “Quantico,”), Christina Ricci (TV’s “Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story,” “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles”), Telma Hopkins (TV’s “Dead to Me,”), Eréndira Ibarra (series “Sense8,” “Ingobernable”), Toby Onwumere (TV’s “Empire”), Max Riemelt (series “Sense8”), Brian J. Smith (series “Sense8,” “Treadstone”), and Jada Pinkett Smith (“Angel Has Fallen,” TV’s “Gotham”).