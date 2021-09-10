New 'Permission to Dance' MV features BTS fan videos

Watch more on iWantTFC

International sensations BTS released the new music video for their song "Permission to Dance" featuring covers of fans around the globe.

In a sit-down interview led by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook shared that they launched the "Permission to Dance" challenge to send a message of togetherness at a time the new coronavirus is continually ripping the world apart.

According to Jungkook, BTS sought to "deliver good influence and positive energy to people" and make the world even just "a little better" during this difficult period.



"I get more energy and comfort when we are together than when I am alone," J-Hope explained. "Even if it is not a huge crowd, even if it is just the seven of us, there is a lot of encouragement and inspiration. So I think, doing something together gives a huge meaning to the world as well as to me."

The Bangtan boys, who have openly confessed the pandemic has taken a toll on their emotional and mental well-being in previous interviews and streams, admitted watching the cuts fans sent consoled them.

"Actually, the purpose of this challenge was to give a positive message to people but we also felt thankful, comforted, and received positive energy while watching people doing the challenge," Jimin said.

"I don’t know if they also got more energy from us but watching them gives us more energy," Jin continued. "In fact, their situation may be a little harder than others, but just being in this together gives us a lot of strength and we want to try harder and show them more."

V, on the other hand, told Martin that seeing the submissions made him realize the massive extent of their influence.

"I felt that there are ARMY and people listening to our music in more countries than I thought. After watching the videos we gained a lot of comfort," the singer said.

Not only did "Permission to Dance (Shorts Challenge ver.)" music video showcase clips of fans from numerous countries such as the Philippines, France, Australia, United States, India, United Kingdom, South Korea, Mexico, Japan, and more, its widely diverse demographic also flaunted takes from children, teens, adults, senior citizens (including the legendary Elton John), as well as persons with disabilities.

"Like the lyrics of PTD, there is no such thing as permission to dance. Anyone can move their body when they hear the music. They could express they have permission to express in their own ways," RM urged.

BTS, which has long woven strong social messages in its releases, has become a driving force in breaking the Asian pop glass ceiling in the West, as well as a global brand of love and acceptance.

Suga, however, admitted that leading a movement bigger than themselves is undoubtedly an immense amount of pressure for just seven guys "who like to make music."

"That’s not what we set out when we became singers. But when we think about taking the impact we have and having a positive influence on a lot of people, the answer was doing what we can do," he said.

"I try very hard to live up to their expectations... I think our team has made very bright and good music both in lyrics and message so in a sense, I am making a lot of effort to live as a good person," the rapper reasoned.

Similarly, RM revealed at times the band would doubt if their material would be good enough.

"When we look at ourselves we sometimes feel we are almost nothing. We ask ourself the question these sound wave file — can this change the world? Can this even be a little help to have some positive impact or energy on this world? What does this whole choreography, the moves -- sometimes it feels meaningless," he recalled.

He went on: "But when you see the fans, their eyes when we dance and sing in front of them, their energy, their honesty, their message, their letters, and their words -- those were the only reasons we did not give up and that’s the only reason for the existence of the band."

Amid the enormous challenge that is now tasked to them, RM reiterated it is ARMY that keeps them grounded and powers them through.

"When we had our stage at the stadiums it symbolized many things. We had our performance in front of 50,000 to 60,000 people. In that moment, we felt like kind of something and we should be a better man, better band, better team for the people in here," he said.