LOOK: Nadine Lustre flaunts fit figure in bikini selfie

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 10 2021 10:02 PM

MANILA — Actress-singer Nadine Lustre wowed her followers on Friday with a bikini selfie that shows her fit figure.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On Instagram, Lustre posted snaps of her in light blue swimwear, flaunting her tanned physique.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lustre was recently in Siargao for a vacation.

That weeks-long stay not only produced Lustre’s streak of swimsuit updates on Instagram, but also a meme and a rumored romance.

Lustre has been spotted numerous times with the same man in Siargao, prompting speculation they are dating. She has yet to publicly introduce him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In late August, Lustre then unwittingly launched a meme with a viral photo of her at a wet market in Siargao.

The snap was captured by a fan, who was admittedly starstruck by Lustres, who is seen bare-faced and holding a lechon sauce she just bought.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While Lustre has been active in recent months with her music output, she has been on two-year hiatus from acting, amid her legal dispute with Viva Artists Agency.

