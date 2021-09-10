MANILA – Celebrity couple Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford turned to social media on Friday to share their message for the first birthday of their son Amari.

Posting photos of their family on Instagram, Garcia wrote: "We will never stop covering you in prayers and showering you with love, our beautiful baby boy."

"There are a lot of scary and negative things still going on in the world, but you have been our sunshine and ray of hope. We celebrate your life today and every day! Even though you didn’t really get to go around, meet people, and explore much of the outside world during your first year, we still found all kinds of ways to enjoy and live our best life together. And our hearts are always full," she wrote.

"One day you’ll realize that there’s a whole world out there, but I hope these moments when it was just us will always stay in your very core. Be reminded that you are surrounded by people who love you, that you are appreciated, cherished and valued, and that all you really need is within reach. I look forward to watching you make all your dreams come true, and seeing the wonderful person you’ll become one day. But for now, you’re our little baby boy. And we will savor every minute of it."

For his part, Crawford also uploaded photos of him, Garcia and Amari.

In a message for his son, Crawford wrote: "You probably won’t remember this or just not pay any attention to our messages cause you’re still young. But I want you to know that no matter what the circumstances are, your mom and I will always lift you up when you’re down, comfort you when you’re uneasy, and love you until the world ends. My life changed when I married your mother, and our lives changed since God gave us a beautiful little angel. I love you my son, so much!"

They also marked the occasion with a special cowboy-themed photo shoot.

Garcia gave birth to Amari in September last year via home birth.

Crawford and Garcia, former "It's Showtime" hosts, have been married for over three years.