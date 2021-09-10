Beth Tamayo, 43, gives birth to baby girl

MANILA — Former actress Beth Tamayo has given birth to her first child with husband Adam Hutchinson, she announced on Friday.

Tamayo, 43, gave birth on August 29, three weeks earlier than her expected delivery on September 24, she said.

On Instagram, Tamayo shared a photo of the baby girl, Sloane Isabelle, who was conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“I know we’re late but here she is! Sloane Isabelle Tamayo Hutchinson! Born Sunday Aug 29th and 3 weeks early! Yep, she just can’t wait!” Tamayo wrote.

“Wanted to say Thank you to our family and friends who have been checking on us daily and praying for/with us. We are so lucky to have you in our lives!”

Tamayo also expressed gratitude to her fertility doctor, Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh, saying, “This would not have been possible if not for all your help and just being the awesome person that you are.”

Tamayo and Hutchinson are based in San Francisco, California. They got married in March 2021, and only three weeks later announced that they had conceived through IVF.