WATCH: JC Alcantara’s ‘Mas Testing’ challenge becomes acting showcase

JC Alcantara re-enacts a scene from ‘Hello, Stranger,’ but with a twist, as one of his ‘Funishments’ in ‘Mas Testing’ on Thursday. Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — “Hello, Stranger” breakout star JC Alcantara faced on Thursday the hilarious challenges of the hit “It’s Showtime” segment “Mas Testing,” at one point showing his acting skills but with a twist.

Alcantara was the latest “Tumpak Tracer” in the guessing game, where that role is tasked with choosing between two “Persons Under Testing,” given a vague description.

If the pick matches the result of the testing, the “Tumpak Tracer” gets to award P3,000 to a lucky viewer drawn through social media. Otherwise, the tracer will face a “Funishment.”

On Thursday, the “Persons Under Testing” were former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemates Kiara Takahashi and Gino Roque.

Out of five rounds, Alcantara got all but one wrong, which meant taking on four different “Funishments.” His final consequence had Alcantara wearing a mouth opener, while delivering his lines from a scene in “Hello, Stranger.”

Not one to back out from a challenge, Alcantara took the extra step of committing to the portrayal and crying on cue.

Watch the full segment below:



