Remember Paolo Onesa? ‘Voice PH’ alum joins ‘Tawag,’ explains his sudden showbiz absence

Paolo Onesa was one of the finalists of the first-ever season of ‘The Voice of the Philippines’ in 2013. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Paolo Onesa, one of the breakout talents of the first-ever season of “The Voice of the Philippines” in 2013, admits he once lost focus on his then-fast-rising career amid his popularity.

Onesa, who was part of Team Bamboo, was among the finalists in the batch that saw Mitoy Yonting clinching the title. Despite not winning, Onesa went on to become a popular graduate of “The Voice.”

Notably, the singing heartthrob signed with Star Magic, ABS-CBN’s talent management firm, and became a regular on “ASAP” as well as “The Singing Bee.” He also released an album, “Pop Goes Standards.”

Starting in 2015, however, Onesa had less and less appearances on television, ultimately departing showbiz.

Returning to ABS-CBN on Thursday, as a “Tawag ng Tanghalan” contestant, Onesa recalled that he got “overwhelmed” by fame.

“Nakilala na ako noon. Naramdaman ko ‘yung fame, ‘yung fortune, ‘yung lahat ng mga tao gusto kang makasama, at a young age, 19 years old. Overwhelming ‘yung experience,” he said.

“Alam ko, naalala ko, nawalan ako ng focus. Sumama sa mga kaibigan, sa mga gimik. Doon ako nalungkot. Nawala ako sa focus. Nawala ang interes sa akin,” Onesa explained.

Onesa then recounted the moment he was informed by his manager at the time that he has been let go of Star Magic.

“Ang nangyari talaga, tumulo ‘yung luha ko. Ito na ‘yung gusto ko gawin sa buhay: music. Nakakalungkot. Nandiyan na sa ‘yo lahat. Huwag mo sayangin,” he said.

His same passion for music, he explained, was what pushed him to audition anew and join “Tawag ng Tanghalan.” (See the 24:25 mark in the video below.)

Addressing viewers, he said: “If there’s anyone starting out, remember what got you here in the first place. Ako, ‘yung music ko is what got me here in the first place, kaya doon ka magkuha ng lakas. Family, friends, ‘yung mga totoong kaibigan mo na nandiyan talaga para sa ‘yo.”

“One moment, ikaw ‘yung pinakasikat, kilala ka ng tao, gusto lahat ng time mo. Pero there will be a moment na you will feel those failures. Sino sasandalan mo? Babalik ka pa rin sa family and ‘yung true friends ko, and ‘yung partner ko.”

Onesa also credited his faith for helping him get through that low point in his life, and for gaining “fresh eyes” and new appreciation for opportunities to pursue music again.

The attempt proved fruitful for Onesa on Thursday, as he won the daily round which secures him a slot in the weekly finals.