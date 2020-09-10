Patrick Sugui, girlfriend to star in new film

MANILA -- Star Magic artist Patrick Sugui and his girlfriend Aeriel Garcia are set to topbill a new film entitled "Almusal."

The real-life couple took to Instagram to share the official poster of their movie.

Meanwhile, the film's director Raffy Miranda shared details about "Almusal," as he shared behind-the-scene photos of the film.

"Minsan, ang kasabay nating mangarap ang siya palang minimithi nating pangarap. Get to know more about Logan & Jade. This coming September 23," Miranda wrote in the caption.

Sugui, a former housemate of "Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash 2010," and Garcia, a gaming influencer, started dating in 2018.