Home  >  Entertainment

Patrick Sugui, girlfriend to star in new film

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 10 2020 01:24 PM

MANILA -- Star Magic artist Patrick Sugui and his girlfriend Aeriel Garcia are set to topbill a new film entitled "Almusal."

The real-life couple took to Instagram to share the official poster of their movie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Patrick Sugui (@patsugui) on

Meanwhile, the film's director Raffy Miranda shared details about "Almusal," as he shared behind-the-scene photos of the film. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chasing Dreams 🌌 (@iamraffymiranda) on

"Minsan, ang kasabay nating mangarap ang siya palang minimithi nating pangarap. Get to know more about Logan & Jade. This coming September 23," Miranda wrote in the caption.

Sugui, a former housemate of "Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash 2010," and Garcia, a gaming influencer, started dating in 2018.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Patrick Sugui (@patsugui) on

Read More:  Patrick Sugui   . Aerial Garcia   Almusal   Raffy Miranda  