Orange and Lemons teases new sound with single 'You Bring Out My Best'

MANILA -- Indie pop rock band Orange and Lemons is releasing a new single this coming Friday, September 11, “You Bring Out My Best.”

The new song – to be released on all digital platforms -- retains the classic ONL sound of bright shimmering pop, except the new gem calls to mind the jazzy rock noodling of the Pearlfishers and the Euro pop of French band Tahiti 80 -- both of whom are influenced the band's overall make up along with the Beatles and the Smiths.

"This is one of those songs we created on one day collaboratively,” vocalist and guitarist Clem Castro said of “You Bring Out My Best,” which was recorded in 10 hours.

The different and fresh sound finds keyboardist Jared Nerona adding a different dimension to the band’s hitherto guitar-based music.

“Si Jared may pakana niyan,” joked bassist JM del Mundo.

“Somehow, the output is the result of what we collectively listen to as a band,” quipped Nerona. “But right now we are trying to move forward with the sound that we like right now.”

“The addition of a keyboard player gives us room to experiment,” further explained Castro. “With our age, mas gusto mo na mas easy listening. Magka-kape ka lang then chill. It is easy to create genre-bending sounds. But this is what we chose in the meantime.”

The song was written in February before Castro left for a series of shows in Canada. When it was finally recorded in July during the lockdown, the song remained unchanged -- a testament to the song being as perfect as it comes.

“You Bring Out My Best” sounds perfect in this pandemic with life seemingly so difficult and dreary. In fact, the band, like everyone else, has been severely affected by the pandemic.

A planned tour for this year was shelved. Ditto with the recording of an album that was supposed to be written in Filipino.

"Sa mga nangyari sa atin ngayon, napakabigat,” pointed out drummer Ace del Mundo. “Buti nakalabas kami ng ganito. Magugustuhan ng mga music fans for sure… another love song from Clem.”

Is it, the Paul McCartney question, about a repertoire built on “silly love songs?”

That reference was to critics that included former bandmate John Lennon hammering at post-Beatles phase Paul McCartney for writing lightweight love songs.

“With regards to John Lennon about Paul. I disagree,” weighed in Castro. “I love both of them. There’s the character of John and the versatility of Paul; there’s no denying that. I like writing love stories. It’s a universal topic and it works best with music. It’s as simple as that.”

“In our past catalogue, there’s a song about death, meron peace and love, and money and power. But the bulk of our work is love ang naka-sentro.”

“You Bring Out My Best” is no “Just A Splendid Love Song” or “Lovers Go, Lovers Come” to name some Orange and Lemons classics. It stands on its own legs and tickles about a new sound direction to come.

And this is the beginning of some kind of new wonderful.

Check out Orange and Lemons Facebook page for more details about their launch show on Thursday night as well as the new single.