Michael de Mesa, wife Julie celebrate 9th wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Actor Michael de Mesa and his wife Julie are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary on Thursday, September 10.

Posting their wedding photo on Instagram, de Mesa promised to do his best to make his wife happy.

"9/10/11.... a very special date for us. The day we made that life time commitment with each other. Thank you my love for loving me. As I have said before, I will do my very best to make you the happiest woman on earth. You deserve nothing less. Happy wedding anniversary Hana. I love you very much," de Mesa wrote.

For her part, Julie marked the occasion by creating a video compiling their sweet photos.

"Marriage is not something I (or anyone) can DIY. Everyday, we just show up for each other. Real talk: What you don’t see on social media is us fighting, crying, talking it out, and making up. Who would want to document that?" she wrote in the caption.

"It took us years to achieve a healthy relationship. And we continue to work on ourselves and our relationship on a daily basis. Such is married life. Here’s to more days of dancing, pranking, being silly, and taking stupid videos. At least one thing is for sure ... we will never be boring."

De Mesa is part of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," which airs weeknights after TV Patrol on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live.⠀